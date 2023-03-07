Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man during robbery

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man visiting his wife at a Save A Lot grocery store during a 2018 robbery.

26-year-old Marquis Sypho shot and killed 26-year-old Raymond Huerta on Jan. 11, 2018.

Marquis Sypho

Huerta stopped by the Save A Lot on James Avenue to drop off dinner for his wife and to check on her when Sypho and another man entered the building to rob the clerks.

Huerta was shot multiple times.

"He shot him because he could," Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney William Knight told the jury. "These were the actions of a cold-blooded killer."

Sypho then beat Huerta's wife and went to empty the grocery store's safe.

A Tarrant County jury found Sypho guilty, and he was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.