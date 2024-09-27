McKinney man charged with tampering with evidence after dead body is found in home

article

A man has been arrested for tampering with evidence after a dead body was found inside his McKinney home.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office arrested 65-year-old Mark Horak this week.

The agency previously reported that on July 31, 2024, a man at a local emergency room reported there was an unconscious man with a head injury at his home on Billy Mitchell Drive.

Deputies made their way into the home and found 33-year-old Olutoyosi Molomo dead.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that a gun shot had killed Molomo.

The sheriff's office says evidence shows Horak "knowingly altered the crime scene after Mr. Molomo's death."

Horak has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, which is a second-degree felony.

Law enforcement has not publicly released the identity of the man in the emergency room.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating to learn what led to Molomo's death.

"We are asking anyone with knowledge of the events leading up to Mr. Molomo's death, or any other relevant details, to come forward. Public cooperation is vital to ensure that justice is fully served in this matter," the Collin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.