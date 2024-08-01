Man found dead inside McKinney home, deputies say

article

The Collin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found dead inside a McKinney home Wednesday.

A man who was being treated at a local emergency room reported that there was an unconscious man with a head injury in his home, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies went to the home on Billy Mitchell Drive to find the man dead inside.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Police did not give any more details about the circumstances around the death or any information about the victim.

