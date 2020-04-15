Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones picked to help advise the White House on reopening businesses

President Donald Trump has reportedly named two high-profile Dallas sports team owners to advise him on reopening the American economy.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one of the people on the long list of sports and business leaders who will be helping the president get the economy back on track.

The group will advise the White House on when and how Americans and businesses can start returning to normal.

He also named Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg are also on the list.

Cuban confirmed his appointment to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jones has not yet commented publicly on his role.

Cuban is an interesting choice after just recently stating he hasn’t ruled out a very late third-party run for president against Trump, whom he has criticized in the past.

The commissioners of baseball and basketball are also part of the president’s panel.

Trump emphasized the importance of bringing sporting events back.

