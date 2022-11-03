Expand / Collapse search

Mark Cuban is now the owner of a pro pickleball team

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is expanding into a new sport, pickleball.

On Thursday, the VIBE Pickleball League announced Cuban as the owner of one of six teams in the professional league.

"Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest growing game in the country," said Cuban. "VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best-of-the-best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it."

Cuban is the first owner announced for the league.

The VIBE Pickleball League, a competitor to Major League Pickleball, is expected to launch in 2023.

The co-ed league run by the Professional Pickleball Association will host a live draft in December.

Major League Pickleball announced Tom Brady, Lebron James and Kevin Durant as owners last month.

Pickleball, a tennis-like sport, has spiked in popularity in recent years.

VIBE Pickleball has not announced where its matches will be played.