Dallas man calls 911, says he wants to turn himself in for murder, police say

Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas man is behind bars after calling 911 and telling police he wanted to turn himself in for murder.

Dallas police say 28-year-old Mark Beechum called police on Wednesday evening saying he had killed someone.

Police arrested him at a location Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fair Park.

The officers then went to a home on W. Saner Avenue in Oak Cliff where they found 75-year-old Leamon Beechum dead on the floor of the home.

Investigators determined that there was an argument between the two that turned physical.

Mark Beechum was charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Dallas police have not given details about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.