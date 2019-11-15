Margarita company will fly 1 nervous person’s significant other to meet their parents for the holidays

A sparkling margarita drink company is offering to ease some tension for people who want to introduce their significant other to their family.

Seventy percent of Americans between 25-34 are either scared or anxious about bringing their significant other to meet their loved ones, the company claims.

RITAS said it will pay for one nervous person to fly out their special someone to meet their family. It’s part of the company’s celebration for the return of the Cran-Ber-RITA, which is out for a limited time during the fall-winter season.

FILE - A margarita being served at a hotel.

For a chance to win, participants must head over to @RITAS on Instagram and comment on one of its posts about the contest. You must “tell the world why you’ll #neverapologize for loving” your significant other and also include the #sweepstakes tag.

One person will be chosen on Nov. 20 to receive a $1,500 voucher to put toward a flight and a case of the Can-Ber-RITA to take to your family to help the the conversation started.

