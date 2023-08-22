Las Vegas man arrested after DNA evidence connects him to Denton sexual assaults from the 90s

A Las Vegas man was arrested earlier this summer for sexual assaults in Denton nearly 30 years ago.

53-year-old Marcus Johnson was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Sexual Assault.

Marcus Johnson (Source: Denton County Jail)

DNA evidence connected Johnson to two cold cases from 1993 and 1997.

In the case from 1993, a 15-year-old female was sexually assaulted at a park on W. Windsor Drive while she was waiting for other members of her cross country team.

In 1997, a woman was sexually assaulted at the same park by an unknown person while she was on a walk.

Investigators at the time believed both cases were related, but they could not identify a suspect.

DNA evidence was collected and added to the Combined DNA Index System, but there were no hits.

In 2023, a statewide DNA search was done.

The DNA search brought up Marcus Johnson as a person of interest.

Detectives learned that Johnson had been arrested on unrelated warrants in Denton back in 1993 and that he matched the description given by the assault victims.

With the help of Las Vegas Metro PD and the FBI, detectives were able to get a DNA sample from Johnson, who was now living in Nevada.

Lab analysis determined that Johnson "could not be excluded as a contributor" to the DNA samples from 1993 and 1997.

On June 29, Johnson was indicted for the assaults.

Denton County Jail records show he posted bond on July 26.