Many North Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites to remain closed due to winter weather

The winter weather will keep most North Texas vaccination hubs closed for at least the next couple of days.

Dallas County's Fair Park site will be closed on Monday. The county said it will continue to monitor conditions.

Three sites, the John Clark Stadium in Plano, Eastfield Community College in Mesquite, and Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in southern Dallas, will be closed through Tuesday.

The UT Southwestern vaccination site is closed through Monday.

The new vaccine site at Amon Carter Stadium on the TCU campus in Fort Worth is not opening until Saturday.