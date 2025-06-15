Mansfield woman stabbed twice in home, suspect at large

article

The Brief A 49-year-old woman was stabbed twice in her home in Mansfield on Saturday night by an unknown male suspect. The suspect, described as a young male between 5'7-5'9 with short hair and a thin-average build, fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended. The victim is in stable condition; no one else was injured in what is believed to be an isolated incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Wells at weston.wells@mansfieldtexas.gov or at 817.276.4737.



Mansfield police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a private residence in the 400 Block of S. Main St.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 14, at approximately 10:27 p.m. a caller stated she was stabbed by an unknown male who fled the scene.

Upon arrival, Mansfield officers spoke to the victim, identified as a 49-year-old female, who sustained two stab wounds to her torso.

She was transported by Mansfield Fire Department Medics to Methodist Mansfield Hospital where she received further treatment.

She is currently in stable condition.

Through the initial investigation, Mansfield officers searched the local area and were unable to locate anyone in connection with this incident.

Officers and detectives interviewed the witnesses on the scene. The victim stated she was in her home when she heard a knock on her front door, followed by her door handle being twisted. Since the door was locked, it did not open. She stated she opened her front door, and a man stood before her and inquired about a family acquaintance. She noted the man was holding a kitchen knife in his hand. Before she could react, the man stabbed her twice in the torso and fled on foot.

The victim stated she shut the door and immediately contacted emergency services.

No one else was injured during this incident.

Due to the details of this call, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been found, but from the description given to officers and detectives, the suspect in this incident is a black to medium complected male with short hair. He is believed to be ‘younger,’ and has a thin-average build with a height of approximately 5 '7–5' 9.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Wells at weston.wells@mansfieldtexas.gov or at 817.276.4737.

You can also contact the Mansfield Police Department non-emergency number at 817.473.0211.