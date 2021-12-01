Mansfield students collect toys, encourage donations for Toys for Tots

The Toys for Tots tour continues Wednesday night in Mansfield.

Students in the Mansfield Independent School District have been dropping off toys they’ve collected through a district-wide toy drive.

FOX 4 viewers can join them by donating a new unused toy at the Mansfield ISD Performing Art Center.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and FOX 4 volunteers will start collecting at 5 p.m.

Toys and cash donations can also be made from the comfort of a couch by visiting the Toys for Tots website.

