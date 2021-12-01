Expand / Collapse search

Mansfield students collect toys, encourage donations for Toys for Tots

By
Published 
Mansfield
FOX 4

Some dedicated students are doing their part to make Toys for Tots a success again. FOX 4's Brandon Todd reports live from the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts where a toy drive continues.

MANSFIELD, Texas - The Toys for Tots tour continues Wednesday night in Mansfield.

Students in the Mansfield Independent School District have been dropping off toys they’ve collected through a district-wide toy drive.

FOX 4 viewers can join them by donating a new unused toy at the Mansfield ISD Performing Art Center.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and FOX 4 volunteers will start collecting at 5 p.m.

Toys and cash donations can also be made from the comfort of a couch by visiting the Toys for Tots website.

