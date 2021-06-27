Mansfield police track down Brownsville Amber Alert suspect, rescue abducted 13-year-old

article

After an Amber Alert was issued out of Brownsville Saturday night, Mansfield police found the suspect and returned the 13-year-old to her family.

The Amber Alert was issued for Antonette Rodriguez, who authorities said was abducted by 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.

They were last seen in San Antonio, but they were found in Mansfield Sunday morning.

Mansfield police said their officers found the suspect’s vehicle on Main Street, and officers took Phillips into custody. Rodriguez was rescued and is being reunited with her family.

Police pointed to "the diligent police work, using their investigative skills to locate the bad guy and rescue this child," and said this is a reminder for everyone to be on the lookout when alerts are issued, even when they are far away.