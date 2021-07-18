Mansfield police searching for suspect who opened fire at basketball court, injuring 18-year-old

article

Police are still working to find the person who shot someone on a basketball court at a Mansfield park Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Rose Park, west of Highway 287.

Investigators found there was an argument on the basketball court and the shooter went into his backpack and pulled out a gun.

He shot an 18-year-old three times, sending him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the gunman, who had dreadlocks with a bun in the front and long in the back, and was last seen wearing shorts, Russell Westbrook sneakers, and no shirt.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gilbreath at 817-276-4739.