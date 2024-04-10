Mansfield murder suspect arrested in Midlothian

Mansfield police have made an arrest in a murder from Tuesday night.

Police were called to a shooting just before 9 p.m. on Monticello Drive.

Officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an incident between an ex-fiance and ex-boyfriend of the female resident in the home.

Steven Foster

38-year-old Steven Foster was identified as a suspect and taken into custody around 11 p.m. at a home in Midlothian.

Foster is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner after family members are notified.