Mansfield man sentenced for producing child sexual assault material

The Brief A Mansfield man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child sexual assault material. Court documents show he picked up the child from school and took them to an Arlington motel where he created the sexual assault material. While awaiting trial, court documents show he solicited another minor online and made more sexual assault material.



Mansfield Man Sentenced

The backstory:

Keevon Carter-Hickmon pleaded guilty in January 2025 to the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Carter-Hickmon drove to a local middle school to pick up a minor after communicating with the child for several months. He took the child to a motel in Arlington where they had sexual contact. He recorded then distributed pornographic images of the minor over the internet. While awaiting trial on state charges, he solicited another minor online and recorded additional child pornography from that victim.

The Arlington Police Department, Stephenville Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, United States Secret Service, and the Homeland Security Investigations were part of the investigation.