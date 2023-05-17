Mansfield man arrested for shooting son, stepdaughter

A young woman and a teenage boy are in the hospital after police in suburban Fort Worth said their father shot them.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood in east Mansfield.

Police said they got a call about a domestic violence situation at a home that had escalated into gunfire.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the precise circumstances that resulted in the two young people being shot.

They believe the suspect, 52-year-old Thomas Boykin, got into an argument with his wife and assaulted her. Then he reportedly retrieved a handgun and shot his 13-year-old biological son and 21-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said Boykin's teenage son was asleep when he was shot.

The two victims underwent surgery overnight and both are in serious condition.

Featured article

Boykin's wife reportedly ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. She was not seriously hurt.

Police arrested Boykin a short time later, and he was booked into the Everman jail.

He's charged with family violence aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.