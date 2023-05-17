Expand / Collapse search

Mansfield man arrested for shooting son, stepdaughter

Mansfield
Police in Mansfield released an update on an overnight shooting that left a 13-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman hospitalized. They identified the suspect as Thomas Boykin.

MANSFIELD, Texas - A young woman and a teenage boy are in the hospital after police in suburban Fort Worth said their father shot them.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood in east Mansfield.

Police said they got a call about a domestic violence situation at a home that had escalated into gunfire.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the precise circumstances that resulted in the two young people being shot.

They believe the suspect, 52-year-old Thomas Boykin, got into an argument with his wife and assaulted her. Then he reportedly retrieved a handgun and shot his 13-year-old biological son and 21-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said Boykin's teenage son was asleep when he was shot.

The two victims underwent surgery overnight and both are in serious condition.

Boykin's wife reportedly ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. She was not seriously hurt.

Police arrested Boykin a short time later, and he was booked into the Everman jail.

He's charged with family violence aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.