Mansfield 20-year-old dies nearly 5 months after Fort Worth shooting

A Mansfield man has died nearly five months after he was shot in a shopping center parking lot, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

November shooting turns fatal

What we know:

The shooting happened on November 30, 2024, just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Miller Ave., the parking lot of a shopping center.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Daniel Wilson had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, he died early Sunday morning, April 17, while in the ICU.

What we don't know:

At the time of the shooting, police said no suspects had been identified in the aggravated assault.

Fort Worth Police are still investigating the shooting.