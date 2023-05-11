Man’s unusual death after Garland police chase under investigation

Garland police are trying to figure out why a man died after he led officers on a chase.

Police said they stopped 37-year-old Manuel Camacho near West Avenue D and South 13th Street Wednesday because his vehicle did not display a registration sticker.

They said Camacho sped off after an officer discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Officers chased him but called off the pursuit because it was getting too dangerous.

Another officer later spotted Camacho parking and walking into a wooded area.

Officers found him unconscious a short time later at the bottom of a steep embankment that led to a creek bed. They were not able to revive him.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine his cause of death.