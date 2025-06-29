Man's body recovered from Lake Lewisville after drowning

article

The Brief A 28-year-old man, Cleveland Whiteside, drowned in Lake Lewisville on Saturday after going underwater and not resurfacing. Texas Game Wardens, with assistance from Towboat U.S. and Lewisville Fire Department divers, recovered his body on Sunday, June 29. Whiteside's body has been transferred to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.



What we know:

Texas Game Wardens responded to a possible water fatality on Lake Lewisville at around 7;45 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.

Cleveland Whiteside, 28-year-old, originally of Mississippi, was reportedly swimming near a vessel when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Game wardens located Whiteside around 12:15 p.m. on June 29, with the assistance of Towboat U.S. and he was recovered by divers from the Lewisville Fire Department. He has been turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

What they're saying:

Texas Game Wardens said in a statement following the recovery,"Our thoughts are with Mr. Whiteside’s family and friends during this difficult time."