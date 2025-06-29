Man's body recovered from Lake Lewisville after drowning
What we know:
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Texas Game Wardens responded to a possible water fatality on Lake Lewisville at around 7;45 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.
Cleveland Whiteside, 28-year-old, originally of Mississippi, was reportedly swimming near a vessel when he went underwater and did not resurface.
Game wardens located Whiteside around 12:15 p.m. on June 29, with the assistance of Towboat U.S. and he was recovered by divers from the Lewisville Fire Department. He has been turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.
What they're saying:
Texas Game Wardens said in a statement following the recovery,"Our thoughts are with Mr. Whiteside’s family and friends during this difficult time."
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.