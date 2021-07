article

Irving police say officers found the body of a murdered man at a typically busy park.

Police say someone called 911 to report an unconscious person around 7 a.m. Sunday at Running Bear Creek Park.

Officers found the body of Yoni Jimenez, who they say was murdered. His 2016 Mazda 3 was later found.

Anyone with tips or information on the case should contact Irving police at (972) 273-1010.