Man wounded, arrested after Saturday night shooting in Dallas

The Brief A shooting on Urban Avenue in Dallas Saturday night left one man wounded and resulted in an arrest at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests two individuals exchanged gunfire across multiple locations in the area. Police have not yet released the identities of those involved or the motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.



A shooting on Saturday night left one man wounded and led to an arrest, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 4000 block of Urban Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, two individuals exchanged gunfire across multiple nearby areas.

One of the individuals was struck several times and later found by officers, police said. He was arrested at the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individuals involved, along with the motive behind the gunfire, have not been made available.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, according to Dallas police.