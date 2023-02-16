Man who climbed Dallas crane did $20,000 of damages, documents say

The man who spent more than 24 hours atop a construction crane in Dallas has been charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony.

49-year-old Paul Jamison was taken to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning after he spent the entire day Monday on top of the crane on Singleton Boulevard.

Paul Jamison (Source: Dallas Police)

On Monday morning, the crane operator showed up to work around 7:15 and found Jamison on top of the crane, according to police documents.

Officers blocked the streets while negotiators attempted to lure Jamison down.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says Jamison became more cooperative after as heavy rain fell in the area early Tuesday morning.

He was eventually placed in a harness and lowered to the ground.

It was found Jamison had intentionally cut himself with a pocket knife.

Jamison was then taken to a Parkland Hospital for a medical evaluation.

An arrest affidavit says Jamison damaged a seat in the cab of the crane.

The manager of the construction company says the cost of repairing the seat, swapping the cabin, hazmat cleaning and inspection would cost the company about $20,000 in damage and inconvenience.

He is being held on $10,000 bond.