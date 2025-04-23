Man in wheelchair shot, killed outside Fair Park in Dallas

article

The Brief A man in a wheelchair was shot multiple times outside Fair Park in Dallas. He died before police arrived at the scene. Police have not identified a motive for the shooting.



A man in a wheelchair was shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside Fair Park in Dallas.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man killed in front of Fair Park (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue, in front of Fair Park, just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers found a man in a wheelchair who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a motive for the shooting or named a suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

An official release has not been given by police at this time.