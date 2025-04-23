Man in wheelchair shot, killed outside Fair Park in Dallas
DALLAS - A man in a wheelchair was shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside Fair Park in Dallas.
Man killed in front of Fair Park (Source: Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue, in front of Fair Park, just before 4:30 a.m.
Officers found a man in a wheelchair who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified a motive for the shooting or named a suspect.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
An official release has not been given by police at this time.
The Source: Police at the scene gave this information to FOX 4 staff.