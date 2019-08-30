Man suspected of spraying racist graffiti on East Arlington businesses arrested

article

Arlington police announced they’ve made an arrest in a vandalism case the department's chief called a hate crime.

Racist words and symbols were sprayed over several buildings in East Arlington Tuesday morning.

Officers used surveillance to track down their suspect, 34-year-old Edward Gutierrez.

Police are currently withholding his mug shot, but they say he confessed and claimed he spray painted the racial terms in response to thieves who stole his bike in the same area.

Gutierrez was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge, but the case will be referred to the DA's office for possible enhanced charges.

