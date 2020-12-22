Man shot outside Northwest Dallas restaurant dies from injuries

article

A man shot during a robbery outside a Northwest Dallas restaurant has died.

Police say a man shot Willber Montes-Deoca, 31, on Saturday about 10:20 p.m. outside Fitos Tacos at Harry Hines and Lombardy Lane.

Investigators previously said he waiting for his wife to get off work at the restaurant.

Witnesses said the shooter then stole the victim's car. It’s a red 2004 Acura MDX with Texas license plate number MWP 1145.

Anyone who sees that car is asked to call Dallas police.

