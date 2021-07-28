Man shot in attempted carjacking outside Dallas restaurant

article

Police are looking for the person who shot a man while trying to steal a car outside a popular Dallas restaurant.

The attempted carjacking happened outside Beverley’s Bistro & Bar just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is located along Fitzhugh Avenue near Cole Avenue in Oak Lawn.

The victim was taken to the hospital but there was no word on how badly the person was injured.

Police did not release any details on the gunman.