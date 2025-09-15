Man shot at FedEx Ground facility in West Dallas

article

The Brief A man was shot on Monday morning at a FedEx Ground warehouse in West Dallas. He was hospitalized in an unknown condition. There's no word yet on the suspect or the motive for the shooting.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday at a FedEx Ground facility in West Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the warehouse located in the 3900 block of Adler Drive.

So far, police have only said that a man was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

"We can confirm there was a shooting incident in the parking lot of our Dallas facility on Adler Drive earlier this morning. Our thoughts are with our team member who is injured. The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities," FedEd said in a statement to FOX 4.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what happened or who shot the man.

No information about a suspect was released.