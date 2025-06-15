Man shot dead in Fort Worth backyard, homicide investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m.
What we know:
Fort Worth East Division officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Routt St. in reference to a shooting call.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Forest Ave. with gunshot wounds to his upper body/torso.
Medical personnel arrived for medical intervention and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Detectives found that the victim was having a verbal argument with an unknown suspect just prior to shots being fired in the backyard.
Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.
What's next:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner, cause of death, and identity of the deceased.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.