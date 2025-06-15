Man shot dead in Fort Worth backyard, homicide investigation underway

article

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Fort Worth after a man was fatally shot on Sunday morning. The victim was found in a backyard on Forest Ave. with gunshot wounds after a reported argument. The suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m.

What we know:

Fort Worth East Division officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Routt St. in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Forest Ave. with gunshot wounds to his upper body/torso.

Medical personnel arrived for medical intervention and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives found that the victim was having a verbal argument with an unknown suspect just prior to shots being fired in the backyard.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner, cause of death, and identity of the deceased.