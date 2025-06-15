Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead in Fort Worth backyard, homicide investigation underway

By
Published  June 15, 2025 5:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A homicide investigation is underway in Fort Worth after a man was fatally shot on Sunday morning.
    • The victim was found in a backyard on Forest Ave. with gunshot wounds after a reported argument.
    • The suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m.

What we know:

Fort Worth East Division officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Routt St. in reference to a shooting call. 

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Forest Ave. with gunshot wounds to his upper body/torso. 

Medical personnel arrived for medical intervention and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

Detectives found that the victim was having a verbal argument with an unknown suspect just prior to shots being fired in the backyard. 

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner, cause of death, and identity of the deceased.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFort WorthFort Worth Police Department