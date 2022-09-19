Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven

A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas.

It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway.

Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that man pulled a handgun out of a bag.

The security officer shot the man in the abdomen.

Trackdown Update: Teen arrested for murder outside Oak Cliff convenience store

Police said the man had been kicked out of the store days earlier and given a warning for trespassing.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery. His condition is not known.

The security officer was not hurt.

Police interviewed him about what happened and will be reviewing security video as part of their investigation.