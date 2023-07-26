Man shot and killed inside East Oak Cliff business

article

Police are investigating a shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas that left one man dead.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a game room in the 1200 block of Illinois Avenue.

A woman who was passing by reportedly heard gunshots and saw people running from the building. She called 911.

Responding officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Featured article

Everyone else had gone by the time officers arrived.

Police are now reviewing security video from the area to hopefully identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.