Man shot after his car is stolen in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - A man in Dallas was shot when his car was stolen in Northwest Dallas overnight.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the Ventana Ridge Apartments on Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas.
Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators believe he was shot during a carjacking and went unnoticed for about an hour.
They are now reviewing security video from surrounding cameras to try to identify a suspect.
What we don't know:
Police didn’t provide any information about the victim or a possible suspect.
No description of the stolen vehicle was released.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.