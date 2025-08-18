Expand / Collapse search

Man shot after his car is stolen in Northwest Dallas

Published  August 18, 2025 12:15pm CDT
Northwest Dallas
The Brief

    • A man was shot overnight at a Northwest Dallas apartment complex after his car was stolen.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
    • No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was released.

DALLAS - A man in Dallas was shot when his car was stolen in Northwest Dallas overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the Ventana Ridge Apartments on Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe he was shot during a carjacking and went unnoticed for about an hour.

They are now reviewing security video from surrounding cameras to try to identify a suspect.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t provide any information about the victim or a possible suspect.

No description of the stolen vehicle was released.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department. 

