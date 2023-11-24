Man seriously hurt in Dallas apartment shooting

article

Dallas police are trying to find the person who shot a man at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Carolina Chase Apartments in the 5300 block of Peterson Lane.

Police said there was some sort of disturbance between the victim and another male.

The other man pulled out a gun and fired shots. He then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers reportedly interviewed witnesses to find out more about what happened.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or any other details.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.