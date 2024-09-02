Man run over in Fort Worth convenience store parking lot

article

The Brief A 31-year-old man who was lying down in a convenience store parking lot was run over late Sunday night. The driver of the pickup truck who hit him drove away without stopping to help. Police located the truck and detained a person of interest. That person's name has not yet been released. The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.



Fort Worth police detained a person of interest following a hit-and-run accident that left a man critically injured.

It happened just before midnight on Sunday in the parking lot of the Stop and Go convenience store on Handley Drive.

Police said a 31-year-old man was lying down in the parking lot and was run over by a large pickup truck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The driver of the pickup truck drove away without stopping to help the victim.

Police have located the truck and detained a person of interest. That person's name has not yet been released.

Investigators will determine if the person of interest will face any charges.