Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a man at a gas station.

Police said the victim was at a pump on Camp Wisdom Road near the Marvin D. Love Freeway Sunday night.

A man with a gun approached him, tried to rob him and then shot him.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Police said the shooter ran away on foot. They don’t know if he got away with anything.

They didn’t release a description.