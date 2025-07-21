Man rescued in Dallas after tractor rolls in steep ravine

article

The Brief A man was seriously injured Monday after his tractor rolled into a steep ravine in Southwest Dallas. He managed to free himself and call for help, leading to his extrication by Urban Search and Rescue. He was airlifted to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown.



A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after his tractor rolled into a steep ravine, pinning him underneath. The man was working on the tractor in the 6300 block of Shadow Lane, in Southwest Dallas, when the accident happened.

Tractor rolls on man in Dallas

What we know:

Despite his injuries, the man managed to free himself from under the tractor and call for help, fire officials say.

Urban Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and successfully extricated the man from the ravine. He was then transferred to a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance.

Due to the severity of his injuries, a CareFlight helicopter was called to take him to a hospital. The ambulance was scheduled to meet CareFlight at a nearby landing zone for the transfer of care.

What we don't know:

The man's condition is currently unknown.