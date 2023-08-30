Expand / Collapse search

Man recorded women undressing at Southlake Old Navy, police say

By
Published 
Southlake
FOX 4
article

Brandon Bernard

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police in Southlake are looking for more women who may have been recorded in a clothing store fitting room.

Brandon Bernard was arrested earlier this summer after he was spotted using his phone to record women undressing at an Old Navy store on Southlake Boulevard, south of Highway 114.

Investigators took his phone and discovered he had recorded other women changing at the same store earlier in June.

Featured

Southlake middle schooler dies after 'medical emergency' on football field
article

Southlake middle schooler dies after 'medical emergency' on football field

People in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake will come together to remember a middle school student who died after a medical emergency on the football field last week.

Southlake police are asking anyone who used a fitting room at that store on June 5 to come forward. 

Potential victims should contact Detective M. Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.

Bernard is facing charges for invasive visual recordings, which is a state jail felony.