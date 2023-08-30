Man recorded women undressing at Southlake Old Navy, police say

article

Police in Southlake are looking for more women who may have been recorded in a clothing store fitting room.

Brandon Bernard was arrested earlier this summer after he was spotted using his phone to record women undressing at an Old Navy store on Southlake Boulevard, south of Highway 114.

Investigators took his phone and discovered he had recorded other women changing at the same store earlier in June.

Featured article

Southlake police are asking anyone who used a fitting room at that store on June 5 to come forward.

Potential victims should contact Detective M. Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.

Bernard is facing charges for invasive visual recordings, which is a state jail felony.