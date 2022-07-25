Man pushing wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

A man was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash with a man who was pushing a woman in a wheelchair. He died and she is fighting for her life.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Forest Lane. Dallas police said the man was pushing the wheelchair-bound woman in the street near Cromwell Drive when the driver hit them.

The woman in the wheelchair was critically injured. The driver kept going with the man on his hood of the car for several blocks. He fell off near Marsh Lane and did not survive.

A witness followed the suspected hit-and-run driver for about three miles to a parking garage at an apartment complex off Northwest Highway.

That’s where police found the car and arrested the driver. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the man in his 70s will be charged with accident causing serious bodily injury and accident causing death.

There are cameras in the intersection where it happened. Investigators will be reviewing them to see if they captured the hit-and-run and could be used as evidence.