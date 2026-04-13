Family grieves Fort Worth teen accidentally shot to death

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The Brief A 16-year-old boy, Jayden Jones, was fatally shot at a southwest Fort Worth apartment complex on Easter Sunday. Police arrested the victim’s 16-year-old friend and charged him with manslaughter for the accidental shooting. The specific circumstances leading to the discharge of the firearm remain unclear as the victim's parents seek answers.



The parents of a teenager killed in an accidental shooting are grieving his loss and trying to process what happened.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Nolan Apartment Homes off Hulen Street in southwest Fort Worth.

Police said 16-year-old Jayden Jones was visiting a friend’s home when that friend accidentally shot him in the chest. Jones died at the scene.

Police arrested the other 16-year-old and charged him with manslaughter. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

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What they're saying:

Jones’ parents are still trying to process what happened.

"We thought this would be a normal day of him going to his best friend’s house and coming back home per usual. And, it was the worst day of my life," said Jessica Taylor, the victim’s mother.

"He never made it back. We don’t know what happened, what got involved. We just don’t know," added Marcus Jones, his father.

They said he was a good kid who loved basketball.