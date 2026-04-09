Former Pennsylvania mayor arrested in East Texas on child sex crime warrants

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The Brief The former mayor of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested in East Texas on multiple felony warrants involving sex crimes against children. Chad Allen Carr was apprehended in Palestine, Texas, after a multi-agency investigation tracked him down following his flight from Pennsylvania. Carr is currently held in the Anderson County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face felony sexual assault and corruption charges.



A former Pennsylvania mayor wanted on multiple felony warrants involving sex crimes against children was arrested Wednesday in Anderson County, in East Texas.

Former Gettysburg mayor arrested in Texas

Chad Allen Carr, 48, the former mayor of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody by Anderson County sheriff’s deputies in Palestine. Carr was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault, one count of second-degree felony involving sexual depictions of a child on a computer, and two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors.

The backstory:

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Adams County Sheriff Joshua Fitting, his Warrant Apprehension Unit determined Carr had left Gettysburg and was found in East Texas shortly after a warrant was issued. Anderson County Chief Deputy Russell and Captain Pearson, assisted by local deputies and Constable David Franklin, located Carr and took him into custody without delay.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the critical role our Warrant Apprehension Unit plays in keeping our community safe," Fitting said in a statement. "These deputies work tirelessly to track down individuals who attempt to evade the justice system."

Carr was booked into the Anderson County Jail. Pennsylvania authorities have confirmed they intend to extradite Carr to face the charges.

"I made a promise to this community to make it safer, and that includes pursuing those who think they can avoid responsibility by leaving our jurisdiction," Fitting said.