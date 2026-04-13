Four North Texas massage parlors shut down amid human trafficking investigation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Four North Texas massage parlors have been shut down amid a human trafficking investigation.
North Texas massage parlors shut down
What we know:
Two massage parlors in Flower Mound and two massage parlors in Little Elm were closed after an investigation by the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit. The businesses closed include:
- Lucky Foot Massage in Little Elm
- Heavenly Soaking Foot Care in Little Elm
- Eva Massage in Flower Mound
- Sun Massage in Flower Mound
Sun Massage
The four businesses were closed due to numerous licensing violations. Investigators found probable cause to search two of the businesses for criminal activity.
Police said they found potential trafficking victims during the investigation and evidence of prostitution was located at the Flower Mound locations.
$1,600 was seized as part of the operation.
The Little Elm Police Department and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation assisted the DCSO with the investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not made any arrests in relation to the case.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Denton County Sheriff's Office.