Four North Texas massage parlors shut down amid human trafficking investigation

The Brief The Denton County Sheriff's Office announced four North Texas parlors have been shut down during a human trafficking investigation. Two of the businesses were located in Flower Mound and two businesses were located in Little Elm. Possible human trafficking victims were identified and evidence of prostitution was found at the Flower Mound locations.



Four North Texas massage parlors have been shut down amid a human trafficking investigation.

North Texas massage parlors shut down

What we know:

Two massage parlors in Flower Mound and two massage parlors in Little Elm were closed after an investigation by the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit. The businesses closed include:

Lucky Foot Massage in Little Elm

Heavenly Soaking Foot Care in Little Elm

Eva Massage in Flower Mound

Sun Massage in Flower Mound

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sun Massage

The four businesses were closed due to numerous licensing violations. Investigators found probable cause to search two of the businesses for criminal activity.

Police said they found potential trafficking victims during the investigation and evidence of prostitution was located at the Flower Mound locations.

$1,600 was seized as part of the operation.

The Little Elm Police Department and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation assisted the DCSO with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not made any arrests in relation to the case.