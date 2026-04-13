Juvenile killed after jumping guardrail on Hwy. 183

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The Brief A juvenile died Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the express lanes of Highway 183 in Irving. Both drivers involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities by calling 911. The victim’s identity and the reason they climbed over the guardrail into traffic have not yet been released.



A juvenile died after being hit by two cars on State Highway 183 in Irving.

What we know:

The fatal accident happened on Saturday night on the westbound side of Highway 183 near North Belt Line Road.

Police said a juvenile climbed over a guardrail and was struck by two vehicles in the express lane. Both drivers stopped and called 911.

The juvenile died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The juvenile victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s not clear why the victim climbed over the guardrail.