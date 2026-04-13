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Juvenile killed after jumping guardrail on Hwy. 183

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Published  April 13, 2026 11:57am CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A juvenile died Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the express lanes of Highway 183 in Irving.
    • Both drivers involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities by calling 911.
    • The victim’s identity and the reason they climbed over the guardrail into traffic have not yet been released.

IRVING, Texas - A juvenile died after being hit by two cars on State Highway 183 in Irving.

What we know:

The fatal accident happened on Saturday night on the westbound side of Highway 183 near North Belt Line Road.

Police said a juvenile climbed over a guardrail and was struck by two vehicles in the express lane. Both drivers stopped and called 911.

The juvenile died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The juvenile victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s not clear why the victim climbed over the guardrail.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department.

IrvingTrafficCrime and Public Safety