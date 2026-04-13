Juvenile killed after jumping guardrail on Hwy. 183
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IRVING, Texas - A juvenile died after being hit by two cars on State Highway 183 in Irving.
What we know:
The fatal accident happened on Saturday night on the westbound side of Highway 183 near North Belt Line Road.
Police said a juvenile climbed over a guardrail and was struck by two vehicles in the express lane. Both drivers stopped and called 911.
The juvenile died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The juvenile victim’s identity has not been released.
It’s not clear why the victim climbed over the guardrail.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department.