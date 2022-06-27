Man killed outside Dallas convenience store

article

Dallas police are looking for three people after the murder of a man outside an Oak Cliff convenience store.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a gas station near Ann Arbor Avenue and R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Police think the killers may have tried to steal from 43-year-old Cordney Dawson’s truck as he was making a purchase.

Dawson confronted the suspects and was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.