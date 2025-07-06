Man killed in early morning Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a Fort Worth parking lot on N. Main Street early Saturday morning after a physical altercation escalated. The suspects retrieved weapons from a dark-colored vehicle and fired at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim's identity and the official cause of death are currently unknown, pending investigation by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.



Fort Worth police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 3100 block of N. Main Street around 2:39 a.m. on July 6.

North West division officers located the victim on the ground of a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Detectives found that the victim was approached by the suspect and additional subjects were involved in a physical altercation that was broken up by witnesses.

The suspects went to a vehicle in the parking lot, retrieved weapons and fired at the victim, striking him at least one time in the torso.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Fort Worth Homicide Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the manner, cause of death, and the identity of the deceased.