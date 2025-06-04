Man killed by deputies during warrant service in Sanger, Texas Rangers investigating

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed by Denton County Sheriff's deputies while they were serving an arrest warrant in Sanger. The individual, identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jones, reportedly pointed a handgun at deputies and failed to comply with commands. No deputies were injured, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers.



What we know:

On June 3, Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving an arrest warrant in the 10000 block of Field Lark Lane in unincorporated Denton County, Sanger, Texas.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. as the deputies contacted 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jones, he failed to comply with verbal command and pointed a handgun at the deputies.

Denton County Sheriff's deputies then shot Kenneth Wayne Jones. Deputies took life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Kenneth Wayne Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured.

What's next:

This case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any inquires will need to be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.