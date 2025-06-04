Man killed by deputies during warrant service in Sanger, Texas Rangers investigating
What we know:
SANGER, Texas - On June 3, Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving an arrest warrant in the 10000 block of Field Lark Lane in unincorporated Denton County, Sanger, Texas.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. as the deputies contacted 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jones, he failed to comply with verbal command and pointed a handgun at the deputies.
Denton County Sheriff's deputies then shot Kenneth Wayne Jones. Deputies took life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
Kenneth Wayne Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured.
What's next:
This case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
This is an ongoing investigation, and any inquires will need to be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Denton County Sheriff's Office.