Man killed by deputies during warrant service in Sanger, Texas Rangers investigating

Published  June 4, 2025 4:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed by Denton County Sheriff's deputies while they were serving an arrest warrant in Sanger.
    • The individual, identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jones, reportedly pointed a handgun at deputies and failed to comply with commands.
    • No deputies were injured, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

What we know:

SANGER, Texas - On June 3, Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving an arrest warrant in the 10000 block of Field Lark Lane in unincorporated Denton County, Sanger, Texas.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. as the deputies contacted 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jones, he failed to comply with verbal command and pointed a handgun at the deputies. 

Denton County Sheriff's deputies then shot Kenneth Wayne Jones. Deputies took life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Kenneth Wayne Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured. 

What's next:

This case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and any inquires will need to be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public Safety