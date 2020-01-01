Man killed by suspected drunken driver in Fort Worth

A Tarrant County family is coping with the loss of their loved one who was killed by a suspected drunken driver.

The fatal accident happened three weeks ago. Joseph Jackson, a devoted family patriarch was northbound on Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth when another driver crashed into his vehicle.

Jackson’s family is now remembering the joys of time spent with him. They’re also sharing a message with anyone considering drinking and then risking the lives of others.

“We have great memories. I was very close to my dad,” said Nyesha Jackson, his daughter.

“Just missing his spirit, hanging out, talking every day,” said Joe Daniels, his brother-in-law.

His wife Priscilla Jackson reminisced through photos but could not sit for an interview because her grief is still beyond painful.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 7, the 66-year-old postal carrier was heading to work.

Police said 40-year-old Samuel De La Cruz of Fort Worth rammed his pickup as both were driving northbound on I-35W near Rosedale Street.

Investigators said the impact sent Jackson’s pickup into a spin and it crashed into a wall. He was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson’s loved ones said they will continue to celebrate his life while calling for the man police said is responsible to be held accountable.

“No, I'm not angry but I would like to see justice served,” Jackson’s daughter said.

“I would hope that anyone who would consider getting behind the wheel after drinking would, if you don't think of anyone else, first think about their own life. Think about your family. In most cases that person is never the one taken out of this world,” Daniels said.

De La Cruz is currently out on bond. He’s scheduled for a court hearing in the case on Thursday.