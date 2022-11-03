Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County.

Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for him Tuesday night. They found him in a rural area of Parker County.

The officers reportedly tried to pull him over, but they said he refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Once his car broke down, DPS said Duran pulled out a gun. A Fort Worth officer opened fire, killing him.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.