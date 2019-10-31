Man indicted for murder of woman found dead in burning SUV on Lower Greenville

article

A Dallas County Grand Jury returned a capital murder indictment against the man charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman who was found dead in a burning SUV on Lower Greenville in August.

Glen Richter was formally charged with capital murder Thursday for Sarah Hudson's death.

She was found in the back of her charred SUV in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

Police say witnesses, surveillance video, and a fingerprint led them to 49-year-old Richter.

The indictment alleges he shot her, and then set the SUV on fire.

Investigators believe Richter wanted to kidnap, rob, and sexually assault her.