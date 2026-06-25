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Truck driver pleads guilty in fatal Kaufman County I-20 crash

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FOX 4
Kaufman County
Updated June 25, 2026 3:27 PM CDT Published June 25, 2026 12:35 PM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 dead after massive crash in Kaufman County
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 dead after massive crash in Kaufman County

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 dead after massive crash in Kaufman County

A 27-year-old is facing five counts of manslaughter after investigators say he fell asleep behind the wheel while driving an 18-wheeler in Terrell.

The Brief

    • Truck driver Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni pleaded guilty Thursday following a fatal crash in Kaufman County.
    • The 27-year-old faced manslaughter charges for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of his 18-wheeler, causing a chain-reaction crash that killed five people.
    • He faces deportation at the conclusion of his 20-year prison sentence.

TERRELL, Texas - A truck driver indicted in a fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Kaufman County pleaded guilty Thursday.

Fatal 18-wheeler crash near Terrell

What's new:

Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni was in court Thursday to accept a plea deal in the case.

The 27-year-old was facing five counts of manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel on I-20 in Kaufman County in August and killing five people.

Gonzalez-Companioni pleaded guilty in connection with charges related to the crash. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and faces deportation at the conclusion of his sentence.

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened just before 3 p.m. on June 28, 2025. 

Investigators said Gonzalez-Companioni admitted to falling asleep while driving. His 18-wheeler then slammed into multiple vehicles, including two other big rig trucks. 

The investigation revealed there were no signs that Gonzalez-Companioni touched the brakes in the chain-reaction crash.

Related

5 killed in I-20 crash after 18-wheeler driver falls asleep, Texas DPS says
article

5 killed in I-20 crash after 18-wheeler driver falls asleep, Texas DPS says

At least five people are dead and others are hurt after a crash on I-20 near Terrell on Saturday afternoon after the driver of an 18-wheeler fell asleep behind the wheel, according to Texas DPS.

There were five passengers in a Ford F-150, and four of them died. A fifth passenger suffered severe injuries but survived.

A passenger in a Jeep was also killed.

The Source: The information in this story comes from court records and past news coverage.

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