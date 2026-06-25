July 4th Fireworks 2026 in Dallas-Fort Worth

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The Brief Celebrate America's 250th year with one of these local Fourth of July events. Some celebrations were altered this year because of the FIFA World Cup match happening on July 3 in North Texas. Are we missing your city's celebration? Send an email with details to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.



Here’s a list of Fourth of July 2026 festivals, fireworks shows, parades and other events happening in North Texas to celebrate Independence Day.

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Fireworks, an air show, live music, and more. Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 4-5

Light Up Arlington

Parade on Saturday, fireworks, and festivities on Sunday

arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4thFest

Live music, kid zone, food trucks, and a fireworks show

bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4

Red, White & BTX

Parade, live music, and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Coppell, July 4

Celebrate Coppell: Parade and Party in the Park

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Corinth, June 27

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Crowley, July 12

Celebration of Freedom-Crowley Lights the Sky

Fireworks show

www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-crowley-lights-sky

Dallas, July 3-4

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and family fun

www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/idc2025-sbnc2

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration

Calm, inclusive, and joyful environment for people and pets with noise sensitivity

thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Denton, July 4

Independence Day in Denton

Yankee Doodle parade and fireworks show

www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto, July 4

4th of July Family Reunion 250th Anniversary

Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster

www.desototexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1609

Duncanville, July 3-4

Red, White, & Goals

Parade, food, live music, soccer watch parties and fireworks

www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2025_4th_of_july_celebration

Farmers Branch, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, live music, car show, and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Festival, food, live music, fireworks, and more

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3-4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Fireworks, 5K race, car show, cornhole, vendors, and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Garland, July 3

Red, White & You

Live music, food, carnival, and fireworks

www.visitgarlandtx.com/red-white-and-you

Grand Prairie, July 3-4

Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival

Thoroghbred racing, family fun, music, and fireworks

www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred_2026_day37/

Granbury, July 3-5

Red, White & Celebrate - 250 Years!

Live music, food, vendors, a parade, and a fireworks show

granburychamber.com/red-white-and-celebrate/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, Aug. 1

July Fest

Live music, fireworks, and more

www.gunbarrelcity.gov/343/JulyFest-2026

Haltom City, July 1

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html

Hickory Creek, June 27

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks, food, and live music

www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event

Hurst, July 3

Hurst Stars & Stripes

Live music, food, carnival rides and fireworks

www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20442/17?curm=7&cury=2026

Irving, July 3-4

Sparks & Stripes

Fireworks and drone show on Friday, parade and live music Saturday

www.irvingtexas.com/event/sparks-and-stripes-fireworks-%26-drone-show/40262/

Lake Dallas, June 27

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster, July 4

4th of July Family Reunion 250th Anniversary

Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster

www.desototexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1609

Lewisville, July 1

Red White & Lewisville

Live music, drone show, and fireworks

www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/8219/710

Mansfield, July 2

Mansfield Rocks

Fireworks and drone show

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Parade, block party, fireworks and concert

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Midlothian, July 3

Independence Day Fireworks

Patriotic fireworks show

www.midlothian.tx.us/708/Independence-Day-Fireworks

North Richland Hills, July 1

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Patriotic parade benefiting the North Texas Food Bank

parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks, food, family fun, and games

plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert, and fireworks

www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Richland Hills, July 1

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html

Roanoke, July 3

All American Fireworks & Festival

Fireworks, live music, carnival, food trucks and more

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

4th of July Celebration

Parade, live music, food trucks, and fireworks show

https://www.rockwall.com/event_july4th.asp

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun, and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White & Blue Blast

Music, food, games, splashdown, and fireworks

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3

The Scurry Freedom Fest

Live music, food, family fun, and fireworks

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 27

Fireworks in the Park

Fireworks, vendors, and more

www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1432756882219998&set=a.304605041701860

Shady Shores, June 27

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

Sunnyvale, June 26

Sunnyfest

Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun, and live music

www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2026

The Colony, July 4

Liberty by the Lake

Fireworks, parade, races, family fun, and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

Food, family fun, live music, and fireworks show

www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Watauga, July 1

Family 4th on the 3rd

Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga

www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Fireworks, kid zone, food, parade and more

www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2026/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks222

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Concert and fireworks show

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2026/sparkinthepark2026

Wilmer, June 27

America at 250

Fireworks, drone show, food, music, and more

www.facebook.com/cityofwilmer

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.