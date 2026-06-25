July 4th Fireworks 2026 in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS - Here’s a list of Fourth of July 2026 festivals, fireworks shows, parades and other events happening in North Texas to celebrate Independence Day.
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Fireworks, an air show, live music, and more. Tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, July 4-5
Light Up Arlington
Parade on Saturday, fireworks, and festivities on Sunday
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4thFest
Live music, kid zone, food trucks, and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest
Burleson, July 4
Red, White & BTX
Parade, live music, and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX
Coppell, July 4
Celebrate Coppell: Parade and Party in the Park
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell
Corinth, June 27
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Crowley, July 12
Celebration of Freedom-Crowley Lights the Sky
Fireworks show
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-crowley-lights-sky
Dallas, July 3-4
Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and family fun
www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/idc2025-sbnc2
Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration
Calm, inclusive, and joyful environment for people and pets with noise sensitivity
thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/
Denton, July 4
Independence Day in Denton
Yankee Doodle parade and fireworks show
www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day
DeSoto, July 4
4th of July Family Reunion 250th Anniversary
Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster
www.desototexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1609
Duncanville, July 3-4
Red, White, & Goals
Parade, food, live music, soccer watch parties and fireworks
www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/2025_4th_of_july_celebration
Farmers Branch, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration
Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show, and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks, and more
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Fireworks, 5K race, car show, cornhole, vendors, and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Garland, July 3
Red, White & You
Live music, food, carnival, and fireworks
www.visitgarlandtx.com/red-white-and-you
Grand Prairie, July 3-4
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Thoroghbred racing, family fun, music, and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred_2026_day37/
Granbury, July 3-5
Red, White & Celebrate - 250 Years!
Live music, food, vendors, a parade, and a fireworks show
granburychamber.com/red-white-and-celebrate/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/
Gun Barrel City, Aug. 1
July Fest
Live music, fireworks, and more
www.gunbarrelcity.gov/343/JulyFest-2026
Haltom City, July 1
Family 4th on the 3rd
Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html
Hickory Creek, June 27
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks, food, and live music
www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event
Hurst, July 3
Hurst Stars & Stripes
Live music, food, carnival rides and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20442/17?curm=7&cury=2026
Irving, July 3-4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks and drone show on Friday, parade and live music Saturday
www.irvingtexas.com/event/sparks-and-stripes-fireworks-%26-drone-show/40262/
Lake Dallas, June 27
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster, July 4
4th of July Family Reunion 250th Anniversary
Live music, food, games and fireworks for the cities of DeSoto and Lancaster
www.desototexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1609
Lewisville, July 1
Red White & Lewisville
Live music, drone show, and fireworks
www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/8219/710
Mansfield, July 2
Mansfield Rocks
Fireworks and drone show
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Parade, block party, fireworks and concert
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
Midlothian, July 3
Independence Day Fireworks
Patriotic fireworks show
www.midlothian.tx.us/708/Independence-Day-Fireworks
North Richland Hills, July 1
Family 4th on the 3rd
Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
Patriotic parade benefiting the North Texas Food Bank
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/
Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks, food, family fun, and games
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert, and fireworks
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Richland Hills, July 1
Family 4th on the 3rd
Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html
Roanoke, July 3
All American Fireworks & Festival
Fireworks, live music, carnival, food trucks and more
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Celebration
Parade, live music, food trucks, and fireworks show
https://www.rockwall.com/event_july4th.asp
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun, and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
Sachse, July 3
Red, White & Blue Blast
Music, food, games, splashdown, and fireworks
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Scurry, July 3
The Scurry Freedom Fest
Live music, food, family fun, and fireworks
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/
Seagoville, June 27
Fireworks in the Park
Fireworks, vendors, and more
www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1432756882219998&set=a.304605041701860
Shady Shores, June 27
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival, and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/
Sunnyvale, June 26
Sunnyfest
Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun, and live music
www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2026
The Colony, July 4
Liberty by the Lake
Fireworks, parade, races, family fun, and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music, and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration
Watauga, July 1
Family 4th on the 3rd
Family-friendly fireworks & drone show for the cities of Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga
www.netarrant.org/family-fireworks-on-the-1st.html
Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Fireworks, kid zone, food, parade and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2026/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks222
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2026/sparkinthepark2026
Wilmer, June 27
America at 250
Fireworks, drone show, food, music, and more
www.facebook.com/cityofwilmer
For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.
The Source: The information in this story comes from North Texas city government websites and event listings.