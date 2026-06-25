15-year-old killed, three teens seriously injured in Eastland County rollover crash

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The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers were seriously injured early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 in Eastland County. Investigators state the 19-year-old driver was traveling at an unsafe speed before losing control on a curve; three of the vehicle's occupants were confirmed to not be wearing seatbelts. While weather and road conditions were clear, the state trooper investigation remains ongoing, and authorities indicated that criminal charges may be filed.



A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers were seriously injured early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 6, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Deadly Texas crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. near mile marker 348 in Eastland County.

According to the preliminary DPS investigation, 19-year-old Maddox Gilliam of Cisco, Texas, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound at an unsafe speed. Authorities said Gilliam failed to negotiate a curve, causing the SUV to lose control and enter the center median.

In an attempt to regain control, Gilliam veered back across the highway and exited the south side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A 15-year-old male passenger from Eastland, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilliam, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured and was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Two other passengers, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both from Cisco, also had serious injuries and were taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital. Investigators noted that the 14-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, while the seatbelt status of the 16-year-old remains unknown. The deceased 15-year-old was also not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS officials reported that weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 75 mph.

The investigation remains ongoing, and state troopers indicated that criminal charges may be filed upon its conclusion.